It’s The Perfect “Blend-ship!” The Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection Arrives on shopDisney

We could all use a little more Disney fun in our lives and fortunately, shopDisney has loads of apparel options for fans so they can experience Disney every day! The newest offerings are part of the Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection featuring Donald, Goofy and more.

What’s Happening:

Winter weather has settled in and you’ve got to stay cozy during the coldest seasons, right?! shopDisney has a wide selection of apparel to choose from including brand new styles in the Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection.

Mickey Mouse of course will be leading the way, followed closely by his pals, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Daisy and Pluto. The gang is featured on clothing, like the character-centric pullover sweatshirts.

Donald Duck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Goofy Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

As you can see from the top photo, Donald and Goofy are displaying their quirky and most obvious personality traits; and just in case you weren’t sure who’s who, they’ve kindly included their names in block letters..

If sweatshirts aren’t for you, this series features T-shirts, rain jackets, backpacks, and luggage embracing the whole gang.

The Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection is available on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse and Friends 1/4 Zip Fleece Top

Minnie Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Corduroy Bomber Jacket for Men

Mickey Mouse and Friends T-Shirt for Women

Minnie Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack

Mickey Mouse and Friends Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle

