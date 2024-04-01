A new season signals the arrival of new Disney apparel featuring classic characters like Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy! Disney Store has just unveiled their summer Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection and we can’t wait to rock these styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Here comes the sun! Grab your shades and dress yourself in light fabrics to beat the heat while looking cool in Disney’s newest wave of the Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection.

Denim inspired shirts for adults and shorts for women are sure to be wardrobe staples this Spring, and with embroidered versions of Mickey and his pals featured throughout, this is the perfect way for guests to celebrate their Disney fandom.

The gang is shown displaying silly antics that fit their personalities, giving fans a chance to be a little playful with their personal style.

Guests can shop the Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection now at Disney Store. Prices range from $29.99 – $199.99 and links to our favorite items can be found below.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Denim Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse and Friends Woven Striped Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Denim Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Baby

Mickey Mouse and Friends Denim Dress for Baby

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!