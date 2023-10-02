Hang with the Sensational Six in the New Mickey Mouse Character Essentials Collection

When it comes to merchandise, there’s no shortage of classic characters to focus on, but we especially love it when Disney features the Sensational Six —Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto—on new collections. shopDisney is rounding up the whole gang for a new Mickey Mouse Character Essentials Collection that has a retro feel.

A new Mickey Mouse Character Essentials Collection has landed at shopDisney with an emphasis on the Sensational Six.

The gang is featured in square portraits on a cozy pullover sweatshirt that will perfectly compliment a favorite pair of jeans, khakis or leggings.

Each character is presented in bold colors in the style of their 80s and early 90s looks from cartoons, books, and toys of the era. It’s the perfect blast from the past.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

The newest selections in the Mickey Mouse Character Essentials Collection are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse Peace Sign Fleece Top for Women

Mickey Mouse and Friends Long Sleeve Fashion T-Shirt for Women – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Black

Mickey Mouse Jogger Pants for Adults – Black

