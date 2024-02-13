Disney fans are obsessed with displaying their love for Mickey Mouse and other favorite characters through apparel and fun accessories like ear headbands. They can also bring the magic to their free with Crocs! A new Mickey & Co. inspired clog has arrived at shopDisney and you won’t want to miss out on adding this to your collection.

What’s Happening:

Get those toes tapping Mickey fans! Crocs is celebrating the global icon on a simple, but stylish pair of their classic clogs.

Perfect for keeping feet comfy as fans walk a marathon at the Disney Parks (or participate in any beach or waterfront activity), these royal blue shoes are a fun way to honor the Mouse that started it all.

Mickey takes the spotlight in his traditional full color image that rests atop the foot. While no other decoration is included in this look, a few holes remain open so fans can accessorize with their favorite Jibbitz

Mickey Mouse Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Mickey & Co.

As always, the clogs feature a flippable band that can rest on top of the foot or flip back to add extra support around the heel. On closer inspection, fans will discover that the rivet button securing the strap is decorated with a miniature black Mickey Mouse silhouette.

The new Mickey & Co. Clogs by Crocs are available on shopDisney and sell for $59.99

