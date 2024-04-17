Several popular Loungefly bags are getting another chance to return to the spotlight as a series of rerun bags have popped up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Among the Disney selections featured is the Entertainment Earth exclusive Mickey Mouse Spider-Web glow-in-the-dark crossbody that will light up your Halloween adventures!

If there’s a Disney Loungefly bag you missed out on getting during the first run, you may have a chance to secure it! Loungefly is currently accepting pre-order or a series of Disney-inspired bags for a production rerun if enough fans express interest.

Among the designs that could return is the Mickey Mouse Spider Web exclusive that glows in the dark! The crossbody bag is shaped like Mickey’s head, but instead of a smiling face, all three circles (head and ears) are covered with spider webs!

A Mickey-shaped spider can be spotted crawling on the front making its way to the center of the bag. Eww!

The Mickey Mouse Spider Web Loungefly is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

If enough orders are placed, the bag will go into production and ship to fans in October 2024.

Mickey Mouse Spiderweb Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – ReRun – $69.99

Top zipper closure, adjustable straps, and matching lining.

Shiny silver hardware, and glow-in-the-dark and printed details.

9-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 3-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

