Is there any character more iconic than Mickey Mouse? He’s the first thing you think of when someone mentions “Disney” and so it only makes sense that he’d be featured on commemorative apparel! The Standing Mickey Mouse Collection has returned to Disney Store with Spring and Summer editions for the whole family.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

From infant to adult, everyone can be a Disney fan and one way to show it is with apparel! With its simple design and Disney Resort wording, the popular Standing Mickey Mouse collection is perfect for fans of all ages.

Even if you can’t get to the parks, this year, the commemorative merchandise offering allows you to celebrate right at home.

This series features the iconic Mouse striking his charming, signature standing pose with his right foot extended out. Below him are the logos for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.

Mickey Mouse Standing Family Matching Tank Top for Girls – Walt Disney World

The Spring 2024 wave of shirts features a white background with red trim on the collar and sleeves for adult shirts and kids tank tops. There’s also a sleeveless shirt for adults that’s solid white and a variety of shorts. Additional colors include dark grey, light grey and navy.

If shirts aren’t your thing, shorts and other accessories have the same Mickey icon so you can share your Disney love in a way that’s most comfortable to you!

Guests can browse the entire Standing Mickey Mouse Collection which is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!