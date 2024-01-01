Bring on the Cheery Vibes with shopDisney’s Mickey Mouse Summer Collection

Sure we may be settling in for a long winter’s nap, but the thought of all things summer is helping to keep us warm! We’re not the only ones with sunshine invading our dreams, shopDisney is turning to Mickey Mouse and friends for an apparel collection that’s perfect for your upcoming Disney vacation.

What’s Happening:

It might be January, but shopDisney is sending summer vibes your way with their brand new Mickey Mouse Summer Collection.

Whether you live within walking distance of a sunny beach or are planning to whisk away to a tropical destination, you can enjoy the outdoors in style with Mickey Mouse in this collection that spans: T-Shirts Zip Hoodies Shorts T-Shirts Cover Ups Slides And more.

The whole family can join in the fashionable fun as this assortment features styles for adults, kids, and babies, all starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse enjoying a day at the beach!.

The Mickey Mouse Summer Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

