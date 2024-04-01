Summertime is going to be here before you know it, and Disney Store has the perfect styles for your everyday adventures. Mickey Mouse (and maybe some friends) star on a collection of apparel designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and fashionable too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Say hello to the sunshine, smiles, and Mickey Mouse! Cute, casual clothing featuring the mouse that started it all has rolled into Disney Store, and just in time of the change in season.

Whether you’re all about styling your family in the latest trends, or just want to spread some Disney love wherever you go, this assortment is a great choice as it lets Mickey Mouse take the spotlight, but it lets you be the star!

Mickey Mouse Summer T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Baby

The collection clothing for baby as well as home goods and entertainment essentials to make your summer celebrations that much more colorful!

Guests can shop the Mickey Mouse Summer Collection now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Minnie Mouse Gingham Dress Set for Baby

Minnie Mouse Summer Dress for Baby

Minnie Mouse Summer Bodysuit for Baby

Mickey Mouse Summer Bodysuit for Baby

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Inflatable Splash Pad

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Summer Stainless Steel Tumbler

Mickey Mouse Icon Melamine Plate Set

Mickey Mouse Pitcher and Glasses Set

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!