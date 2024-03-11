Who says Disney fandom is just for adults? If you’re welcoming a new baby into your home or know someone who is, Milk Snob’s adorable Disney selections are the perfect way to introduce baby to the magical world of Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh. Best of all, the latest patterns are now available at Disney Store!

From the nursery to the car seat and everything in between, Milk Snob has the essential accessories for new parents and caregivers that feature a Disney twist.

Three new blankets and 5-in-1 covers for car seats and more have just landed at Disney Store featuring: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Winnie the Pooh and Friends

Milk Snob’s blankets are soft and comfortable with a bit of stretch that’s perfect for swaddling, nap time, or snuggles. Their signature covers are super stretchy and can be used for car seats, nursing, high chairs, shopping carts and infant swings.

Milk Snob Disney Styles are available now at Disney Store

Milk Snob Blankets – $45.99

These cozy blankets feature two layers of rayon-blend fabric (96% rayon / 4% spandex) that’s both lightweight and super soft. They are ideal stretch for swaddling, and the fabric is breathable and cool to the touch. On the go all the time? Each blanket can easily be rolled up and stored in a purse or tote for traveling! Dimensions are 38'' x 38''. Made in U.S.A.

Mickey Mouse Sketch Baby Blanket by Milk Snob

Winnie the Pooh Baby Blanket by Milk Snob

Milk Snob Baby Seat Covers – $39.99

Is there anything better than an allover print featuring your favorite Disney characters? These Four-way stretch covers are designed to provide a custom fit on any infant car seat, so there’s no guesswork when shopping for essentials. Nursing moms will appreciate the true 360° coverage of this lightweight and breathable rayon blend fabric (96% rayon / 4% spandex) that’s luxurious, soft, and airy. Dimension are 26'' W x 24'' L. Made in the U.S.A.

Mickey Mouse Sketch Baby Seat Cover by Milk Snob

Minnie Mouse Baby Seat Cover by Milk Snob

Winnie the Pooh Baby Seat Cover by Milk Snob

