National Polka Dot Day may be over, but Minnie Mouse fashion is something to be celebrated every single day! Her Universe has turned to the adorable style icon for inspiration as part of their latest Disney-themed seasonal looks. With Valentine’s and Galentine’s Days just around the corner, fans can replicate Minnie’s fashion sense this winter and beyond thanks to Her Universe.

What’s Happening:

Is there any one character more fashionable than Minnie Mouse? The beloved icon has captured fans’ hearts for more than 90 years and she serves as a massive inspiration to fashion designers everywhere.

Her Universe has once again set their sights on Minnie Mouse as the present charming, smart, and playful apparel that can be worn for more serious settings as well as Disney bounding at your favorite park.

Guests will find a wonderful assortment of Minnie Mouse styles available now at Hot Topic

Links to the individual items can be found below!

If You’re Going for Charming…

Whether it’s a halter neck or something with an oversized collar, we love a good retro dress and Her Universe delivers on both fronts with these classic looks. Red, white, and black colors stay true to Minnie’s signature outfit while accommodating for today’s trends.

If You’re Going for Smart…

Work might not let you get away with Disney Bounding or Minnie Mouse cosplay styles, but these stylish separates pass the dress code and allow you to have some fun at the same time. A simple pleated midi skirt is decorated with what appears to be polka dots that are actually Minnie Mouse heads! Another favorite is the cherry cardigan sweater that’s simple and straightforward with dimensional fruit that adds a touch of playfulness.

If You’re Going for Playful…

Cosplay the day away with this delightful polka dot retro dress that doesn’t copy Minnie’s look, but rather offers its own take on her iconic style. Beyond the dress, there are super cute shortalls (with a large bow at the back), and a comfy white cardigan patterned with large Minnie Mouse heads and plenty of polka dots.

