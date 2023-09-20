New Entertainment Earth Exclusive Loki Loungefly Backpack Available for Pre-Order

This November, there will be a brand new Loki Loungefly Backpack released as an Entertainment Earth Exclusive.

What’s Happening:

Pre-orders are now available for the brand new Loki Loungefly Backpack.

This will be available in November of this year and cost $69.99.

Details:

Entertainment Earth Exclusive limited edition Loki Pop! by Loungefly mini-backpack.

Based on the 2012 The Avengers movie.

movie. Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Kneel before the MCU's God of Mischief! As he was in the 2012 The Avenger s film in the Marvel

s film in the Wearing his horned helmet and wielding the Mind Stone within his scepter, he may be unstoppable, even for Earth's mightiest heroes.

This limited edition Avengers Loki with Scepter Pop! by Loungefly Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive is made of faux leather and features top zipper closure and a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, shiny gold hardware, and applique and printed details.

It measures roughly 11 1/2-inches-tall x 8 1/4-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep.

