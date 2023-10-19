New Limited Edition D23 Halloween Pins Available Soon

There are three new D23 Halloween pins available exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney October 24.

What’s Happening:

Whether you hail from Halloweentown or Halloween Town, you can bet your bottom bones these all-new collectibles are sure to make you scream with frightful delight!

Witch-ever way you spend your spooky season, these intrinsic items of enchantment are ready to mobilize your thrills and chills as fast as a bewitched bus, coffin sleigh, or your preferred method of levitating cleaning supplies!

D23 is proud to offer several blood-curdling keepsakes skele-brating three monstrously monumental anniversaries this year.

Each of these spine-tingling trinkets will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney this Tuesday, October 24, at 8 a.m. PST.

D23-Exclusive Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary Pin – $17.99

Bewitched fans long since dead, deep asleep in thy wormy bed, wiggle thine toes, open thine eyes, and spell-ebrate 30 years of Halloween havoc with Hocus Pocus .

. D23 Gold Members can take part in the sinister Sanderson deeds and wake the dead with this pin resembling the gravestone of one William Butcherson, also known as everyone’s favorite zombie: Billy.

This pin is a special, shopDisney-exclusive color variant; attendees of the D23 Black Flame Ball were fortunate enough to snag its light-colored counterpart as an event-exclusive gift!

… In 1993, the Black Flame Candle was ignited by an unsuspecting group of kids, inadvertently unleashing the wrath of three witches on the storied city of Salem, Massachusetts. Sinister sisters (Disney Legend Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) with talents of unfathomable magic (and questionable teamwork skills) mounted brooms, mops, and vacuums in a dastardly plot to retain eternal youth. Though ultimately foiled, the Sandersons returned in 2022 in their long-awaited sequel— Hocus Pocus 2 .

. These beloved films have garnered a cult following, with Hocus Pocus especially becoming a forever-celebrated Halloween classic.

D23-Exclusive Halloweentown 25th Anniversary Pin – $17.99

Celebrate 25 years of magic and enchantment with Halloweentown!

D23 Gold Members are invited to leave behind the mundane of the mortal world, hop on a bewitched bus, and make themselves at home in a town where “being normal is VASTLY overrated”!

This unique pin is the perfect way to reflect on over two decades of the beloved Disney Channel

This is a special, shopDisney-exclusive variant of this bewitching pin; attendees of the upcoming “25 Years of Halloweentown with D23″ event can look forward to procuring the accompanying variant of this pin as an event-exclusive keepsake.

This pin is inspired by Halloweentown: The worlds of the mortal and the supernatural were introduced to Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) and the rest of the Cromwell clan, 25 years ago, in one of the most beloved Disney Channel Original Movies of all time. After following their grandmother, Aggie Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds), into her magical homeland of Halloweentown, Marnie and her siblings discover they come from an illustrious line of witches.

Halloweentown is not only a haven for supernatural beings, but it’s also in jeopardy—and Marnie and her siblings must discover a way to make sure this wondrous realm is protected from the mysterious forces of evil which threaten the safety of Halloweentown and the eclectic citizens which inhabit it.

D23-Exclusive Tim Burton’sThe Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Pin – $17.99