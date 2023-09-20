New Merchandise Collection Available Featuring the “Walt the Dreamer” Statue at EPCOT

In anticipation of the Walt the Dreamer statue that will be coming to EPCOT, there's a new collection available for you to take home featuring the statue.

What's Happening:

There is a new merchandise collection available featuring a miniature version of the Walt the Dreamer statue at EPCOT

Walt the Dreamer Statue:

There is a miniature version of the larger statue that will be installed at EPCOT.

You can see that the miniature statue has Walt sitting on a step and looking outward. Walt is painted bronze on a gray-speckled base.

There is a limit on only two statues per guest.

The cost is $95 for this statue.

Walt the Dreamer Statue Sketchbook Ornament:

There's also a Walt the Dreamer Statue Sketchbook ornament available with the same design as the statue, just smaller.

This ornament can be hung with the ribbon that comes attached with the lobster claw clasp or can be removed to be used freestanding.

The price for this ornament is $26.99.

Walt the Dreamer Pin:

If you are a pin collector, you will love this option.

The pin has a brushed metal finish, and on the base is the EPCOT logo.

This pin costs $14.99.