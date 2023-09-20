New Merchandise Collection Available Featuring the “Walt the Dreamer” Statue at EPCOT

In anticipation of the Walt the Dreamer statue that will be coming to EPCOT, there's a new collection available for you to take home featuring the statue.
What's Happening:
- There is a new merchandise collection available featuring a miniature version of the Walt the Dreamer statue at EPCOT
Walt the Dreamer Statue:
- There is a miniature version of the larger statue that will be installed at EPCOT.
- You can see that the miniature statue has Walt sitting on a step and looking outward. Walt is painted bronze on a gray-speckled base.
- There is a limit on only two statues per guest.
- The cost is $95 for this statue.
Walt the Dreamer Statue Sketchbook Ornament:
- There's also a Walt the Dreamer Statue Sketchbook ornament available with the same design as the statue, just smaller.
- This ornament can be hung with the ribbon that comes attached with the lobster claw clasp or can be removed to be used freestanding.
- The price for this ornament is $26.99.
Walt the Dreamer Pin:
- If you are a pin collector, you will love this option.
- The pin has a brushed metal finish, and on the base is the EPCOT logo.
- This pin costs $14.99.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com