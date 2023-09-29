New Star Wars Cad Bane and Chopper Collectible Figures Available for Pre-Order from Sideshow and Hot Toys

Star Wars collectors can now add a fan-favorite bounty hunter and droid to their collection with two new 1/6 figure releases from Sideshow and Hot Toys. The Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Figure by Sideshow is inspired by the hit Clone Wars animated series, while the Chopper 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys brings fans a faithful recreation of the droid’s live-action appearance in Ahsoka on Disney+.
Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Sideshow
- Throughout the Clone Wars, many figures arose who posed a serious threat to the Jedi and their mission to keep the peace. But few were as menacing as the favorite mercenary of Darth Sidious, bounty hunter Cad Bane.
- The Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Figure by Sideshow continues Sideshow’s exciting collection of figures inspired by the hit show Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Cad Bane figure features the villain’s distinct Duros complexion, with pops of blue complementing the brown tailored fabric and faux leather of his jacket, undershirt, holsters, pants, and boot covers. Piercing red eyes and a snarling portrait complete his screen-accurate look.
- Of course, the bounty hunter also has his signature (and removable) wide-brimmed hat plus his breathing tubes. Three pairs of gloved hands, including a pair of fists, a pair of open gesture hands, and a pair of grip hands, along with Cad Bane’s dual blasters, allow collectors to display this fearsome mercenary in a variety of intimidating poses. He comes complete with his trusty service droid Todo 360 and a flying support figure stand for exciting display options.
- Get the job done and collect your bounty with the Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Figure for your Star Wars squad. Available for pre-order now at Sideshow.
Chopper 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys
- A beat-up, patched-together astromech droid dating back to the Clone Wars, C1-10P — or Chopper — is a reliable droid who has served Hera Syndulla for decades. Loyal to a fault with a cranky personality to match his weathered finish, Chopper served the Ghost crew during the age of the Empire, assisting with everything from ship maintenance to undercover missions and combat.
- Continuing to expand the Ahsoka collectible series, Hot Toys is pleased to present the Chopper 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure for Star Wars fans!
- This collectible figure is specially crafted with highly detailed mechanical construction and LED light-up functionality, amazing paint applications, swappable display pieces, and more.
- Chopper has 10 points of articulation and interchangeable parts such as articulated mechanical arms, an attachable wheel leg and rotatable wheels, and a bobble-head design to recreate his expressive gestures and poses.
- The Chopper 1/6 Scale Figure also comes with accessories like a tracking device, a holoprojector, and a Professor Huyang hologram miniature.
- This great little droid will make a wonderful addition to any Star Wars collection! Fans won’t want to miss this essential Ahsoka character, available for pre-order now at Sideshow.