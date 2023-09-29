New Star Wars Cad Bane and Chopper Collectible Figures Available for Pre-Order from Sideshow and Hot Toys

Star Wars collectors can now add a fan-favorite bounty hunter and droid to their collection with two new 1/6 figure releases from Sideshow and Hot Toys. The Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Figure by Sideshow is inspired by the hit Clone Wars animated series, while the Chopper 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys brings fans a faithful recreation of the droid’s live-action appearance in Ahsoka on Disney+.

Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Sideshow

Throughout the Clone Wars, many figures arose who posed a serious threat to the Jedi and their mission to keep the peace. But few were as menacing as the favorite mercenary of Darth Sidious, bounty hunter Cad Bane.

The Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Figure by Sideshow continues Sideshow’s exciting collection of figures inspired by the hit show Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Of course, the bounty hunter also has his signature (and removable) wide-brimmed hat plus his breathing tubes. Three pairs of gloved hands, including a pair of fists, a pair of open gesture hands, and a pair of grip hands, along with Cad Bane’s dual blasters, allow collectors to display this fearsome mercenary in a variety of intimidating poses. He comes complete with his trusty service droid Todo 360 and a flying support figure stand for exciting display options.

Get the job done and collect your bounty with the Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Figure for your Star Wars squad. Available for pre-order now at Sideshow

Chopper 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys