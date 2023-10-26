New Steinway X Disney Mickey Mouse Limited Edition Piano

Steinway & Son shared a limited-edition hand-painted Mickey Mouse piano designed by artist Elena Salmistraro.
What’s Happening:
- Introducing a harmonious blend of timeless artistry and whimsical charm — Steinway X Disney: Mickey Mouse Limited Edition.
- Crafted with passion and precision, each piano is hand-painted, evoking the enchanting world of Disney through the masterful vision of acclaimed Italian artist, Elena Salmistraro.
- This isn’t just a musical instrument; it’s a limited-edition masterpiece, with only 25 pianos available worldwide.
Magic & Music:
- Discover the magic of music and the nostalgia of Mickey Mouse, all on the world-renowned canvas of a New York Steinway.
- A collectible symphony for the eyes, ears, and heart. High polish white with hand-painted Mickey Mouse artwork and matching bench.
Steinway Spirio:
- Every Disney Mickey Mouse–inspired instrument comes equipped as a revolutionary SPIRIO, the world’s finest high resolution player piano capable of live performance capture and high resolution recording and playback, giving life to your STEINWAY with performances from the world’s greatest pianists in a constantly updated and growing library.
- A revolutionary blend of artistry, craftsmanship, and technology, SPIRIO provides new tools of expression and new ways to access, share, and experience performance.
What They’re Saying:
- “To design this Steinway piano,” says Elena Salmistraro, Artist and Designer of Mickey Mouse–inspired piano, “I have been inspired by Mickey Mouse’s personality, full of joy and energy. And I have infused it in what I feel is a vibrant and powerful design. For the piano keyboard, I used a blue gradient, as for me the blue color better represents the tones of the sounds and the music. I love Disney because this brand transmits emotions to people — and that’s also what I try to do every day in my job.”