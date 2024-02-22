New “The Golden Girls” Shirts Available at the ABC Shop

Are you a fan of The Golden Girls? The ABC Shop has released some new Golden Girls shirts that you’ll love.

What's Available:

The Golden Girls Vintage Cheesecake Ad Adult T-Shirt

Regular price $27.95

Step back in time with The Golden Girls Vintage Cheesecake Ad Comfort Colors Adult T-Shirt.

Vintage Cheesecake Ad Comfort Colors Adult T-Shirt. Showcasing the iconic The Golden Cheesecake themed advertisement, this tee celebrates the timeless charm and humor of this beloved TV classic.

The Golden Girls Groovy Hippie Logo Adult T-Shirt

Regular price $27.95

Embrace the groovy vibes of The Golden Girls with The Golden Girls Groovy Hippie Logo Comfort Colors Adult T-Shirt!

with Groovy Hippie Logo Comfort Colors Adult T-Shirt! Wear this tee wherever you go, featuring a retro design that adds a touch of nostalgia and comfort to your wardrobe.

The Golden Girls Shady Pines Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Regular price $24.95

Show off your love for The Golden Girls with the Shady Pines Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt, featuring a nostalgic design that pays homage to the iconic retirement home.

with the Shady Pines Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt, featuring a nostalgic design that pays homage to the iconic retirement home. Comfortable and stylish, this tee is a must-have for any true fan of the beloved sitcom.

The Golden Girls 90's Heart Throb Heavyweight Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Regular price $27.95

Embrace your inner '90s heartthrob with The Golden Girls 90's Heart Throb Heavyweight Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt.

90's Heart Throb Heavyweight Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt. This shirt combines retro vibes with your favorite Golden Girls characters, creating a perfect blend of comfort and style that will make you the envy of any fan gathering.