“Nightmare Before Christmas” Tumbler, Figment Loungefly and More Accessories to be Restocked at shopDisney

It’s always great when shopDisney introduces something you absolutely adore, but when that item sells out before you get it…well it’s not a pretty sight. This past month, several popular collectibles came and went so quickly that shopDisney worked some extra magic to get these must-haves restocked starting at 12 am PT on October 4th!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

August and September were busy months for shopDisney with the arrival of Halloween goodies, Ahsoka collectibles, Nightmare Before Christmas essentials, and new Figment styles…and unfortunately some of these selections sold out in the blink of an eye!

Some of your favorites return Wednesday at 12AM PT.



The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks Tumbler: https://t.co/2cs1rVJEcv



Light-up Jack-o'-Lanterns: https://t.co/3nK9UFPow5



Ahsoka Tano Loungefly: https://t.co/94RSYUuPSR



Figment Loungefly: https://t.co/ILrY6JF3qb pic.twitter.com/rlbNGLGedN — shopDisney (@shopDisney) October 3, 2023

The good news is that four popular items are on their way back Nightmare Before Christmas Tumbler Figment Loungefly Ahsoka Loungelfy Mickey Mouse Light-Up Pumpkins

All four collectibles are set to return to shopDisney

At this time we have links to brand and product pages, but not the individual items.

