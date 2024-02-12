It’s Val-o-ween, o-ween, everybody! The Nightmare Before Christmas has combined the best of Halloween and Christmas, so why not throw a third celebration in the mix? When Valentine’s Day meets Halloween, you wind up with Val–o-ween and Disney is taking this opportunity to share a frightfully fun gift guide inspired by Jack, Sally and the whole Nightmare crew.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links.

Jack Skellington and Sally have to contend with Halloween spooks while trying to enjoy a pinch of Christmas cheer but these experiences make their love story one for the ages. Whether you’re just starting a new relationship or have been with your love for years, Disney has some wonderful ways to plus-up date night at home or out on the town. The team has rounded up a delightfully dark assortment of gifts spanning accessories, travel, jewelry, apparel, collectibles and more inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. Follow along if you dare!

Gifts for the Ultimate Fan

There are holidays of all kinds and there are couples of all kinds, and that is something to be celebrated! There’s much to love here, and some favorites include pop-up cards, gothic jewelry and black roses that last up to 1-2 years without water!

Date Night Gift Ideas – Staying IN

You don’t have to go out to make the most of Valentine’s Day. Start dinner early in the day and come home to delicious flavors courtesy of a slow cooker meal. Afterwards, cozy up on the couch with matching mugs, pjs and a blanket while you watch a movie. The night is still young! Light some candles and play a board game like Monopoly.

Date Night Gift Ideas – Going OUT

Planning a night out on the town! Don’t forget these incredible accessories that feature Jack, Sally, and Zero. A mini backpack or crossbody bag is the perfect carryall for your essentials and when it comes to wardrobe, pair a V-Day tee with matching pink tote.

