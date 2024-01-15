Infuse Your Athletic Wardrobe with Disney Magic Through Nike’s New Mickey Mouse Collection

Athleisure wear is something we all could live in thanks to the comfort and flexibility provided for any level of activity, and when you add some Disney flair to the styles, well suddenly they become irresistible! Fans of Nike will be jumping for joy as the brand reveals Mickey Mouse styles on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If it’s your dream to be casual, comfortable, and sporting your favorite brands, then Nike and shopDisney have a new apparel collection you won’t want to miss.

Whether it’s a Disney vacation or keeping active right at home, we all understand that desire to obsess over clothing! Fortunately you won’t have to worry much with these styles from Nike.

While there’s a lot to love about the whole line, the 3/4-zip hoodie is going to be the big hit of the collection.

The pullover is heathered blue-grey in color with a black zipper and a small embroidered Mickey Mouse on the left chest. It’s simple and not overstated making this an essential piece for your outdoor wardrobe.

Beyond the hoodie, guests can shop a long sleeve zip top and polo shirts in a comprehensive color scheme to provide a cohesive look.

The Nike clothing collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $49.99-$130.00.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Icon Therma-FIT Long Sleeve Top for Men by Nike – $95.00

Mickey Mouse Icon 3/4 Zip Hoodie for Men by Nike – $130.00

Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Men – $49.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Polo Shirt for Men by Nike Golf – Pink – $75.00

