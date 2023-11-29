The Wonderful World of Animation Announces Livestream Event with Paige O’Hara

The Wonderful World of Animation is hosting a magical evening of art and memorabilia with guest Paige O’Hara.
What’s Happening:
- The Wonderful World of Animation will host “The Holiday Disney Gift Extravaganza” on Facebook Live.
- During the livestream, there will be an exclusive showcase of Disney collectibles and gifts, followed by a peek into Paige O’Hara’s personal collection.
- Items will be available for purchase from O’Hara’s collection.
- Also during the event, autographed giveaways and a Q&A with the voice of Belle will take place.
- You can RSVP for the Facebook livestream here.
- The livestream takes place on Thursday, December 7th at 5pm PST.