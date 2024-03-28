Is there anything better than sharing your love of Disney through jewelry? Beloved characters and enchanting tales, come to life with PANDORA’s signature charms, and selection of fan favorite styles have just arrived at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

This month, Disney Store is giving fans the chance to grow their PANDORA jewelry collection directly from their favorite retailer as they present an dazzling assortment of charms and bracelets everyone will be obsessing over.

PANDORA’s signature jewelry styles have been a favorite among fashionistas everywhere and their Disney designs have captured the hearts of millions of fans.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Icon Blue Murano Glass Charm by Pandora – Fantasia

Characters like Ariel, Tinker Bell, and Minnie Mouse presented in miniature will surely charm fans of all ages.

For some theme park fun, popular Mickey Mouse snacks are reimagined in tiny form so that everyone can carry their Disney vacation memories with them right on their wrist! The assortment includes: Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Disney Eats Monsters Inc. Cinderella Marvel Heroes Bracelets Rings

Guests can shop the Disney x PANDORA collection at Disney Store starting March 28th

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Mickey Mouse Icon Fantasyland Castle Slider Bracelet by Pandora – Rose Gold

Mickey Mouse Icon Snake Chain Bracelet by Pandora – Silver

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Charm by Pandora – Fantasia

Winnie the Pooh Charm by Pandora

Ariel Dangle Charm by Pandora – The Little Mermaid Live-Action Film

Tinker Bell Celestial Thimble Charm by Pandora – Peter Pan

Monsters, Inc. Logo Charm by Pandora

Cinderella's Carriage Ring by Pandora

