Photos: A Selection of the Incredible Disneyland Paris Attraction Merchandise Line

In the last few months, Disneyland Paris has released an epic new line-up of merchandise inspired by some of the resort’s most popular attractions. While there’s simply too much to fit into one post, here’s a sampling of some of the incredible new merchandise now available, separated by attraction.

Phantom Manor

Each attraction collection features a multitude of items, from various apparel and Spirit Jerseys, to Loungefly bags and Mickey ears. There’s something for everyone, with unique designs to boot!

Phantom Manor fans can even collect their own miniature version of the dilapidated hillside manor.

Big Thunder Mountain

Fans of the wildest ride in the wilderness can customize their phone case with this inspired Big Thunder Mountain design.

You can take home a train car in the form of a mug or an intricate scale model.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril gets a unique candle, with a newly created attraction poster featured front and center.

Said poster also features on a couple of apparel items.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Perhaps the best version of Pirates of the Caribbean (if you don’t look at Shanghai Disneyland) gets quite a bit of representation.

One of the most unique Loungefly bags to date comes in the shape of a treasure chest!

Fantasyland

Fantasyland is well represented, with items from Peter Pan’s Flight, Alice’s Curious Labyrinth and “it’s a small world.”

La Tanière du Dragon

Okay, this is part of Fantasyland too, but it deserved its own separate mention. A highlight of Disneyland Paris for most Disney fans is the dragon under the castle, titled in French as La Tanière du Dragon. It is represented with a number of items featuring the intricate logo for the experience.

Hyperspace Mountain

Hyperspace Mountain seems to be becoming more and more permanent as the years go by, with this Star Wars-themed overlay of Space Mountain getting its own items in this collection.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The only attraction from Walt Disney Studios Park to get its own line in this collection is probably the park’s most popular, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

You can also take home your own miniature version of The Hollywood Tower Hotel or a plaque of the hotel’s logo.

General Merchandise

Lastly, there’s a few items that combine various attractions together, as well as a fantastic Dooney and Burke bag featuring a variety of attraction posters.