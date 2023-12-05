Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, 2024 “Brave New World”, Christmas Fun

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the forty-ninth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and designs include 2024 dated pins, an Indiana Jones D23 exclusive, Christmas fun and the latest Food-D’s offering.

Please note this article contains affiliate links.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

D23 Gold Members can add a new exclusive to their collection, fans can get excited for the arrival of 2024, and everyone can enjoy some miscellaneous fun too!

This time the D23 exclusive focuses on Helena Shaw from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Shaw follows in the footsteps of her godfather, Henry Jones Jr. aka Indy!.

With 2024 on the horizon, Disney is presenting a colorful assortment of dated pins as part of the “Brave New World” collection. Along with standalone offerings of Mickey Mouse and Stitch, there’s a blind box series, and a Pin Trading Starter Set.

Speaking of things coming this way, Christmas will be here in just 20 days and everyone can celebrate with Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy as they commemorate this year’s jolly season.

Wrapping things up is a new Food-D’s design featuring Marie and her mouse pal Roquefort from The Aristocats. It looks like the duo is about to enjoy some cheese and warm milk.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive Helena Shaw Pin – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Limited Edition – $12.99

2024 Brave New World Collection

Stitch Disney Parks 2024 Pin – $14.99

Disney Parks 2024 Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $17.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs including: Dumbo, Cheshire Cat, Winnie the Pooh, Orange Bird, Genie, Simba, Mushu and Chip, each with 2024 logo

Disney Parks 2024 Pin Trading Starter Set – $34.99

Set of four Disney Pins including Donald, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip 'n Dale designs

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamps

Lanyard with Disney Parks 2024 logo pattern

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks 2024 Pin – $14.99

Christmas 2023

Mickey Mouse and Friends "Merry Christmas" Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Food D’s

Marie and Roquefort Pin – The Aristocats – Food-D’s – Limited Edition – $19.99

