PIn-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Loki Exclusive, Decades 1990s Collection, Winnie the Pooh Halloween

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-eighth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and features a grab bag of designs from Fantasia to the Loki series on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins. It’s another exciting week for pin collectors as the shopDisney introduces a D23 exclusive, Winnie the Pooh and friends celebrating Halloween, plus some other group designs putting characters in the spotlight.

D23 Gold Members can secure the new TVA hinged pin that looks like a handbook given out to the employees of the Time Variance Authority. We guess this will have something to do with Loki’s upcoming season 2 adventures!

This week marked the debut of the Decades 1990s collection and with it comes the Disney Afternoon pin featuring the Gummi Bears, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, and Darkwing Duck.

With Halloween on its way, fans can celebrate the season with a pin set of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger in their best costumes.

Finally, The Food D’s series continues with Donald Duck at breakfast (pancakes, yum!), and the “Supporting Cast” assortment welcomes the crew of Fantasia.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $17.99-$34.99.

with prices ranging from $17.99-$34.99. Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

shopDisney kicks things off with a D23 Exclusive inspired by Loki and his time at the TVA, while the Decades Collection gets a super cool design focusing on Disney Afternoon. Moving on from television we head to the Hundred Acre Wood for Halloween mischief with Pooh and Pals. Donald Duck enjoys a hearty breakfast for the Food D’s collection, and Fantasia’s supporting cast gets some love on their own pin.

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 Hinged Pin - Limited Edition – $24.99

Limited Edition of 1,000

Disney100

The Disney Afternoon Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $34.99

Halloween and Miscellaneous Fun

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Halloween Pin Set – $29.99

Donald Duck Pin – Three for Breakfast – Food-D's – Limited Edition – $19.99

Fantasia Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99

Design includes Yensid, Hyacinth Hippo, Ben Ali Gator, Mademoiselle Upanova, Peter Pegasus and family, Centauette and Magic Brooms

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page to see what pins debuted throughout the campaign.

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!