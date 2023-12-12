Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, “The Sword in the Stone,” New Year’s 2024

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fiftieth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and designs include a D23 exclusive, 60th anniversary of The Sword in the Stone and New Year’s fun with Mushu and Chip ‘n Dale.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Today’s assortment is quite magical with new D23 exclusive for Gold Members, 60 years of The Sword in the Stone, and 15 years of Bolt and a glimpse of the future with New Year’s Mushu and Chip ‘n Dale!

The D23 exclusive kicks things off with a celebration of the Sword in the Stone, as Madam Mim and Merlin work to out-magic each other.

For more fun with the animated classic, Disney keeps a similar Merlin/Mim design for the standard release, although this one features puffs of smoke and the duo in animal forms too.

Bolt celebrates its 15th anniversary with a picture perfect pin of Penny and her beloved dog and cat (Mittens) when they were all little.

This week closes out with two festive designs for 2024. Mushu lends his energy to a Lunar New Year collectible, while Chip ‘n Dale don party hats and toss confetti on New Year’s Eve.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

We’re almost done with Pin-tastic Tuesday 2023 and Disney’s treating D23 Gold Members to an exclusive Sword in the Stone pin, however since this is the film's 60th anniversary, there are few more options available to everyone! Bolt is also celebrating a milestone year (15) and there’s a fun pin commemorating that film too. Finally, with 2024 Lunar New Year and New Year’s Day on the horizon, some animal friends help to kick off the festivities.

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive The Sword in the Stone 60th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Disney Anniversaries

The Sword in the Stone 60th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin – Limited Edition – $34.99

Merlin and Archimedes Pin – The Sword in the Stone 60th Anniversary – Limited Edition – $19.99

Bolt 15th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

2024 New Year’s Celebrations

Mushu Lunar New Year 2024 Pin – Mulan – Limited Release – $17.99

Chip 'n Dale "Happy New Year 2024" Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!