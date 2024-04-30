Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates anniversaries for The Phantom Menace and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and some Disney Princess fun.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include Star Wars, Hollywood Studios, and Disney Princesses.

D23 Gold Members can secure two fantastic exclusives commemorating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace and the 35th anniversary of Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Another great design is the Cinderella dry erase pin that you can actually write on! This jumbo collectible features the princess in her blue gown, silhouettes of her horse and carriage and space to decorate the pin.

Finally, a new movie cast pin has arrived showcasing most of the characters (except Aurora) from Sleeping Beauty.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $19.99-$34.99.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $19.99-$34.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!