Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Mickey and Minnie 95th Anniversary, and 2023 Dated Holidays

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the forty-seventh week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and designs include D23 Exclusives, a celebration of Mickey and Minnie’s 95th birthdays, and plenty of other fun designs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

It’s another great pin drop and today includes D23 exclusive designs, 95 years of Mickey and Minnie, festive Day celebrations, 10 years of Frozen, holiday fun and the latest addition to the Food-D’s collection.

Once again D23 Gold Members are in for a treat with anniversary pins for Bolt (15 years) and Mickey Mouse (95 years). In addition to the Mickey Mouse pin, D23 Gold Members can also purchase a special lithograph of the main mouse in his Sorcerer’s outfit.

Speaking of Mickey Mouse, he and gal pal Minnie made their screen debut on the same day meaning they share that 95th anniversary! Bring home spinner pins of each or grab a star design with the couple and a blind box film strip series to grow your collection.

As exciting as the major holidays are, there are national and fan created events we like to celebrate too! This wave of pins includes dated pins for Walt Disney Day and Life Day (Star Wars). But don’t worry, Chip ‘n Dale join the fun on a dated Hanukkah pin and nothing says winter fun like an Ugly Sweater blind box set.

Wrapping things up is a special Frozen 10th anniversary pin, an Avengers (2012) pin for the Disney100 Decades Collection 2010s, and a charming Food-D’s style featuring Lady and Tramp enjoying a plate of spaghetti.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

It’s another huge pin drop on shopDisney and today covers so many things! First up D23 Exclusives celebrate anniversaries for Bolt and Mickey Mouse; the fun continues with Mickey and Minnie too as they take the spotlight on designs celebrating their 95th anniversary; new dated pins include Walt Disney, Star Wars, and Hanukkah celebrations, and finally the 10th anniversary of Frozen gets some love, The Avengers rep Disney100 and a new Food-D’s pin is added to the mix because why not?!

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Bolt 15th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

D23-Exclusive 95 Years of Mickey Mouse Commemorative Lithograph – Limited Edition – $39.99

D23-Exclusive 95 Years of Mickey Mouse Jumbo Pin – Limited Edition – $24.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse 95th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse 95th Anniversary Spinner Pin – Steamboat Willie – Limited Edition – $19.99

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse 95th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $24.99

Series features a matched pair of Mickey and Minnie pins for each of these five classic themes; Plane Crazy (1928), Hawaiian Holiday (1937), The Little Whirlwind (1941), Nifty Nineties (1941) and Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway (2020 at Walt Disney World, 2023 at Disneyland)

Minnie Mouse 95th Anniversary Spinner Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse 95th Anniversary Jumbo Pin – Limited Release – $54.99

2023 Special Days and Holidays

Star Wars Life Day 2023 Holiday Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Pin – Walt Disney Day 2023 – Limited Release – $19.99

Disney Holiday Sweater Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $17.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs in the series: Fairy Godmother (Cinderella), King Triton (The Little Mermaid), Genie (Aladdin), Esmeralda (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Hercules (Hercules), Kuzco as Llama (The Emperor's New Groove), Pascal (Tangled) and Bolt (Bolt) as holiday sweaters

Chip 'n Dale Hanukkah 2023 Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Frozen, Disney100, Food-D’s

Frozen 10th Anniversary Hinged Pin – Limited Release – $49.99

Marvel's Avengers Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Lady and the Tramp Pin – Food-D's – Limited Edition – $19.99

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!