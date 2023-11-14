Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Thanksgiving Day, “The Marvels”

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the forty-sixth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and designs include D23 Exclusives, a Thanksgiving Day pin and some fun surrounding The Marvels.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney's Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins. From D23 exclusives to celebratory designs and pins released in honor of a new Marvel movie, there are plenty of fun collectibles waiting to join your display.

D23 Gold Members can bring home a new wave of exclusive designs inspired by The Marvels and milestone anniversaries for Oliver and Company, A Bug’s Life, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Get into the Thanksgiving spirit with your O’hana and Disney’s 2023 “Thanksgiving Day” pin featuring Stitch with his new found family that includes Lilo, Nani, and David.

Celebrate the release of Marvel’s latest movie The Marvels with three epic collectibles that feature Monica, Kamala and Carol, or opt for some furry fun with blind box series showcasing the Flerkittens!

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $17.99-$29.99.

with prices ranging from $17.99-$29.99. Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Several exclusives just dropped celebrating anniversaries for Oliver and Company, A Bug's Life, Clone Wars while The Marvels get some love too. Thanksgiving Day is commemorated with a special Lilo and Stitch pin and the Flerkittens (The Marvels) take the spotlight in a blind box series.

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Marvel Studios' The Marvels Pin Set Limited Edition – $24.99

D23-Exclusive Oliver and Company 35th Anniversary Pin Limited Edition – $18.99

D23-Exclusive A Bug's Life 25th Anniversary Pin Limited Edition – $18.99

D23-Exclusive Star Wars: The Clone Wars 15th Anniversary Pin Limited Edition – $18.99

Thanksgiving Day

Lilo & Stitch Thanksgiving 2023 Pin Limited Release – $17.99

The Marvels

The Marvels Pin Set Limited Release – $29.99

The Marvels Logo Pin Limited Release – $17.99

Flerkitten Mystery Pin Blind Pack The Marvels 2-Pc. Limited Release – $17.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins. Series features: Two black, two gray, two ''calico'' and two ''Siamese'' Flerkitten designs



