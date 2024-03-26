Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop includes an Animal Kingdom set, Disney Villains, and Winnie the Pooh.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We love our Disney Villains in any form including pins! Four iconic baddies have been given a “cute” makeover but don’t let that fool you, they’re still as vile as ever. It’s just easier to let their misdeeds slide when they have such charming faces!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World is a great place to scratch your itch for adventure, nature, and animals. Mickey Mouse and the gang have gathered at this incredible park and are featured on a variety of blind box pins. Will you collect them all?

Finally, Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and the rest of the Hundred Acre Wood crew come together on a “cast” pin that’s as charming as the series itself.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Mystery Pin Blind Pack & 2-Pc. – Special Edition

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip 'n Dale and the whole gang on safari



Disney Villains Pin Set

Set of four Disney Villains pins including Maleficent, Ursula, Jafar and Hades in a ''cute'' cartoon style

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Cast Pin

Design includes Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Christopher Robin

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!