Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Easter, Disney Pets, Star Wars Starter Set

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop delivers some pet-inspired looks, a celebration of Easter and “Find a Rainbow Day,” plus a Star Wars starter set.

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes are Disney pets and Spring “holidays.”

Fans who love cats and dogs will appreciate the “Best Pawrent” spinner pins that debuted today featuring Madame Adelaide Bonfamille (The Aristocats) and the Darling Family (Peter Pan).

Keeping with the theme of pets, there’s a Disney Dogs Blind Box assortment with 8 total designs showcasing some of the most memorable four-legged friends.

Finally, grow or start a new collection with the Star Wars Pin Trading Starter Set complete with lanyard, and four Star Wars character pins.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with prices ranging from $16.99-$39.99.

Rapunzel Easter 2024 Pin – Tangled – Limited Edition

Kermit Find a Rainbow Day 2024 Pin – The Muppets – Limited Edition

Madame Adelaide Bonfamille, Duchess and Kittens "Best Cat Pawrent" Spinning Pin – The Aristocats

The Darling Family and Nana "Best Dog Pawrent" Spinning Pin – Peter Pan

Disney Dogs Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Each box contains 2 randomly selected pins from 8 overall designs Disney Dogs series includes Pluto, Nana, Lady, Pongo, Copper, Dodger, Georgette and Little Brother



Star Wars Pin Trading Starter Set

Includes Luke Skywalker with Princess Leia, Han Solo with Chewbacca, R2-D2 with C-3PO and Darth Vader with Stormtrooper

Lanyard strap with Star Wars icons including Rebel Alliance Starbird, Imperial Crest, Mandalorian Mythosaur and Jedi Order

