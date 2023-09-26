Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: EPCOT Food & Wine Festival, Halloween, Avatar and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-ninth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and features another fun assortment of designs including Food & Wine Festival, Disney Villains and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins. Our favorite online retailer has delivered another great assortment of seasonal pins and this week the focus spans Disney parks, movies, and villains.

With the Food & Wine festival going strong, now’s the perfect time to introduce themed pins with EPCOT as the emphasis of one and the Madrigal Family on another.

As Halloween approaches, Disney is giving fans fun collectible pieces featuring Goofy and Max as well as blind box series dedicated to Disney villains.

Another blind box offering is for Avatar and includes designs of the Na’vi, Banshees, Skimiwings and other amazing creatures from Pandora.

Finally, movie buffs will appreciate the Turning Red cast pin of Mei and her friends; an Encanto collectible with Maribel and Antonio; and a Fortune Cookie slider pin inspired by Freaky Friday (2023)!

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $14.99-$24.99.

with prices ranging from $14.99-$24.99. Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Happy Tuesday pin fanatics! Today’s lineup covers movies, Disney parks, Disney villains and Halloween too! Commemorate the 2023 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival with two awesome designs or embrace the best of Halloween with Goofy, Max and some favorite villains. Avatar fans can imagine calling Pandora their home with the blind box series full of interesting creatures; and finally those who love Disney movies can add to their collection with Encanto, Turning Red and Freaky Friday pins.

2023 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023 Logo Pin – Limited Release

Encanto Pin – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023 – Limited Release

Halloween

Disney Villains Halloween Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Goofy and Max Halloween 2023 Slider Pin

Avatar

Avatar Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Disney Movies

Turning Red Cast Pin

Mirabel and Antonio Pin – Encanto

Freaky Friday (2003) Fortune Cookie Slider Pin – Limited Release

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page to see what pins debuted throughout the campaign.

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!