Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: “Frozen” and “A Bug’s Life” Anniversaries; Haunted Mansion Holiday

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the forty-eighth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and designs include the 10th anniversary of Frozen, 25 years of A Bug’s Life and a Haunted Mansion Holiday designs.

Today is mostly about milestone anniversaries for two beloved animated films. One hails from Walt Disney Animation Studios, while the other is an early Pixar entry. We’re talking about the wildly successful Frozen and charming A Bug’s Life. Then for some holiday fun Jack Skellington stirs up some mischief on a Haunted Mansion Holiday pin that glows in the dark.

Frozen 10th Anniversary

Anna and Elsa Pin – Frozen 10th Anniversary – Limited Edition – $19.99

Frozen 10th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $24.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs including Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, Hans, Duke of Weselton, Marshmallow, Oaken and Grand Pabbie

A Bug’s Life 25th Anniversary

Francis Pin – A Bug's Life 25th Anniversary – Limited Edition – $19.99

Flik Pin – A Bug's Life 25th Anniversary – Limited Release – $17.99

Haunted Mansion Holiday

Jack Skellington Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – Haunted Mansion Holiday – Limited Edition – $19.99

Limited Edition of 3,300

Pin-on-pin design

Dial turns to change Jack's expression in window

