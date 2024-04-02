Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates 2024 Graduates, Nurses Day, Star Wars and more.

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes are 2024 celebrations and Star Wars.

Minnie Mouse honors the essential nurses who work for us in so many capacities every single day. Thank your favorite nurse for their service with a 2024 Nurses Day pin.

We’re just about a month away from Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and Disney is spotlighting classic characters including Leia, C-3PO, R2-D2, Han Solo, and Chewbacca.

Marvel’s assortment of hero themed frozen treats welcomes a new face to the pin series: Hulk! The green faced Avenger has been reimagined as a popsicle with a “Bashin’ Banana” flavor.

Speaking of Marvel, did you know that Big Hero 6 first appeared in Marvel comics? Funny man Fred gets his own pin featuring him in his Fredzilla costume. And get this: it’s a slider pin, so he can pop out to reveal his human form!

Finally, the super sweet (at least in name) racers from Wreck-it-Ralph’s Sugar Rush game have been rounded up for a blind box series that’s totally craveable…for your collection that is.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with prices ranging from $11.99-$19.99.

Each box contains 2 randomly selected pins from 8 overall designs. The series includes: Vanellope Von Schweetz, Snowanna Rainbeau, Jubileena Bing-Bing, Swizzle Malarkey, Taffyta Muttonfudge, Adorabeezle Winterpop, Gloyd Orangboar and Francis Fluggerbutter



