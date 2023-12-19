PIn-Tastic Tuesdays: Marve Comics and MCU Female Heroes

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifty-first week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and designs include an assortment of pins celebrating Marvel’s female heroes (and sometimes villains!).

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins. It’s girl power hour on shopDisney as this week’s lineup focuses on the immensely strong women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Peggy Carter to She-Hulk, fans can show their appreciation for the boldest, sometimes brazen, and brave ladies who are either part of the Avengers or taking care of things on their own time.

The assortment includes profile pins of Sylvie (Loki), Ms, Marvel, She-Hulk, Okoye (Black Panther) and Black Widow with each striking a serious pose.

Scarlet Witch and Captain Carter take the spotlight in mini jumbo pins that show their full silhouettes.

Finally, for those who can’t decide which characters they want to collect, there’s a mystery blind box set that includes two pins and features heroes like Rogue (X-Men), Spider-Gwen, Photon (The Marvels), America Chavez and more.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $21.99-$34.99.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Pin-tastic Tuesdays 2023 is winding down, and what better way to celebrate a finale than with Marvel heroes?! The strongest women in the universe take the stage this week with pins spotlighting Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, and many more. Girl power indeed!

Mini Jumbo Pins

Scarlet Witch Mini Jumbo Pin – WandaVision – Limited Release – $34.99

Captain Carter Mini Jumbo Pin – What If…? – Limited Release – $34.99

Profile Pins

Ms. Marvel Pin – The Marvels – Limited Release – $21.99

Okoye Pin – Black Panther – Limited Release – $21.99

She-Hulk Pin – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Limited Release – $21.99

Black Widow Pin – The Avengers – Limited Release – $21.99

Sylvie Pin – Loki – Limited Release – $21.99

Blind Box Series

Marvel Super Heroines Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $24.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs including: Captain Marvel, Storm, Jubilee, America Chavez, Miss Minutes, Ghost-Spider, Gamora, Nebula, The Wasp, and Photon

