Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Play in the Parks and Marvel Heroes

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifty-second and final week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays that ends with the Play in the Park blind box series and two Marvel-themed pins.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

The yearlong series wraps up with three final pins including a blind box series themed to the parks and Marvel designs featuring Hulk, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

One of the new Disney merchandise series is called Play in the Parks and features Mickey Mouse and the gang enjoying a day of fun at their favorite Disney resort. The blind box assortments is full of interesting designs showing the crew participating in fun activities.

Marvel fans will love the “Super Heroes” comic pin inspired by weekly issues for the heroic stories; and for something a bit on the silly side, Hulk shows his rage (and an apology) for what he did when “Hangry.”

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

It’s the final week of Pin-Tastic Tuesday 2023 and we aren’t exactly going out with a bang, but we are having a great time! This last assortment hails from the Play in the Park collection (a blind box series) and also showcases some of our favorite Marvel heroes too.

Play in the Parks

Mickey Mouse and Friends Play in the Park Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $19.99

Play in the Park 2024 series includes: Mickey and Minnie holding hands, Mickey and Minnie on Mad Tea Party, Donald at popcorn stand, Goofy shopping, Minnie and Daisy with bubble wand, Mickey and Minnie with Goofy on Pirates of the Caribbean, Donald and Goofy with Hitchhiking Ghost, and Chip 'n Dale with admission ticket

Marvel Heroes

Hulk Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Marvel Comics Super Heroes Pin – $14.99

