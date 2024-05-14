Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates Pride Month (June 2024), Stitch Attacks Snacks, Disney movies and more.

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, Cars and more.

We might still be a few weeks away, but Disney Store is already starting their Pride Month celebration! Four rainbow pins have debuted featuring Stitch, Mickey Mouse, and R2-D2.

Stitch is also hanging around for snack time and this month he and Angel are busy attacking ice cream treats. The duo is part of a three pin set that marks series 5 in the overall collection.

Some Disney character pins celebrating animated classics have arrived including designs for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Tangled, and The Sword in the Stone.

Finally, Mickey Mouse and his friends have donned their most dapper looks for a new pin set. The entire crew looks ready to burst into barbershop harmonies including Pluto who will gently howl along!

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $12.99-$39.99.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $12.99-$39.99.

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Standing Pin – Disney Pride Collection

R2-D2 Slider Pin – Star Wars Pride Collection – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Disney Pride Collection

Stitch and Scrump Pin – Disney Pride Collection

Stitch Attacks Snacks Pin Set – Ice Cream – May – Limited Release

Quasimodo and Gargoyles Pin – The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Rapunzel and Flynn Pin – Tangled

Wart and Merlin Pin – The Sword in the Stone

Mickey Mouse and Friends Dapper Pin Set – Main Street U.S.A.

