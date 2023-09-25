BoxLunch Celebrates the Best of “Coco” With Apparel and Accessories for the Family

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. It’s also a great place to shop for Coco merchandise and with new additions having recently arrived, fans can easily prepare for Dia de los Muertos in style.

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired items that will remind you of the happiest moments in your favorite films. We found a delightful assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by Coco that’s perfect for the autumn season.

Whether you’re enjoying a seasonal brew (like pumpkin ale) or dunking grandma’s famous cookies (mmm ginger snaps) into a glass of milk, this Miguel pint glass is the perfect companion for your favorite treat. And don’t be afraid to branch out and explore the flavors of Mexico in your own kitchen with Coco: The Official Cookbook.

Disney 100 Coco Miguel Portrait Pint Glass – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Coco: The Official Cookbook

Fall weather begs for warmer apparel and this red hooded flannel shirt pairs with jeans, khakis, or a favorite skirt and is perfect for layering. If you want to jump ahead to the winter holidays, you can’t go wrong with this adorable light-up sweater featuring Miguel, a skull head and some white guitars.

Disney Pixar Coco Miguel Poster Hooded Flannel – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Coco Miguel Icons Light-Up Holiday Sweater – BoxLunch Exclusive

Got a toddler who loves Coco? They’ll look adorable in a red and white zippered hoodie that looks just like Miguel’s except it has the name of the film embroidered on the front!

Our Universe Disney Pixar Coco Miguel Zippered Toddler Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive

We’re still not done with the clothing selections! This orange tee for ladies encourages you to “seize your moment” and shows our hero Miguel surrounded by filigree and some Dia de los Muertos skulls. If you’re looking for something even comfier than a shirt, Land of the Dead scenic lounge pants for adults will have you relaxing in style.

Disney Pixar Coco Miguel Seize Your Moment Tonal Women's T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Coco Land of the Dead Scenic Lounge Pants – BoxLunch Exclusive

Do you like to collect or accessorize with pins? Both? Either way, you can add the charm of Coco to your aesthetic thanks to this colorful Portrait Pin. One side features Miguel in the land of the living and the other has him in the Land of the Dead!

Disney 100 Pixar Coco Miguel Split Portrait Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Finally you add some playful color to your favorite fall apparel with Coco-themed handbags from Loungefly and Our Universe. Each has a solid black background decorated with bright flowers, stars, and skulls. Miguel also pops up on the Loungefly design that reads “Remember Me” on the front. The Our Universe bag has a skull and flower trim while images of Dante, Miguel, Imelda, and Hector help to complete the scene.

Loungefly Disney Pixar Coco Marigold Allover Print Handbag – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Disney Pixar Coco Floral Handbag – BoxLunch Exclusive

