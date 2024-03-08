Disney Store’s Preschool Shop is open and here fans can find a delightful assortment of play sets, toys, clothing, and bedding featuring characters from Bluey, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Minnie’s Bow Toons and so much more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The best preschool gifts of the season are available now at Disney Store! Whether shopping for an upcoming birthday, preschool graduation, milestone reward, or even Easter Basket gifts, Disney has everything fans need to deliver magical memories to the next generation.

Bluey is bound to be a big hit with kids and the Disney Store selection features play sets, plush and bedding featuring the Heeler family.

Bluey and Bingo Bedding Set – Twin

Earlier this year, Spidey and His Amazing Friends apparel dropped onto the site and now a super cool water bottle has joined the collection!

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery severs up bite size episodes for kids to devour, but then the show’s over the fun can continue with a Magical Tea Party or Oven play set featuring Alice.

Alice Doll and Magical Oven Play Set – Alice's Wonderland Bakery

Minnie Mouse and Doc McStuffins are also represented in the preschool shop with adorable play sets featuring an ice cream cart and an assortment of figures respectively.

The Preschool Shop is now open at Disney Store and prices range from $12.95-$99.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Bluey Talking Plush – 13"

Bluey Family Action Figure Set

Alice's Wonderland Bakery Magical Tea Party Play Set – Disney Junior

Doc McStuffins Deluxe Figure Play Set

Minnie Mouse Sweets & Treats Ice Cream Cart Play Set

