In the first season of the Disney+ series Loki, audiences were introduced to variants of the character including one version who was President! Loungefly has turned to President Loki for inspiration for a cosplay crossbody bag themed to his unique look; and while the fashion accessory has been available directly from Loungefly, it’s now making a debut at Disney Store too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether it’s in comics, games or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki fans have an undying love for the God of Mischief and his troublesome, trickster habits. Now (assuming they haven’t already), they can pledge their allegiance to President Loki with a cool crossbody bag from Loungefly.

The stylish cosplay bag is themed after President Loki’s dapper look complete with collared shirt, tie, tie bar, vest, black suit coat, and golden horned headdress.

Attached to the strap is a removable coin pouch that looks just like the vote for Loki button with its red white and blue coloring and “Loki” in large letters across the middle.

Loki Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Loungefly collectors have no doubt seen this crossbody bag which dropped on the scene in Fall 2023, but this month will mark the first time that the bag has been available at Disney Store.

Like most Loungefly accessories, the bag is made of vegan leather and features a detachable shoulder strap and shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, canvas, debossed, metallic, and printed details.

The back has a “Loki” logo medallion and below it is the word “BELIEVE” in block letters with the “LIE” emphasized in a brighter color. Oh, and there’s a matching lining too! Covering the entire inside of the bag is a full color President Loki pattern with repeating images of the popular variant.

The Loki Loungefly Crossbody bag is available now at Disney Store and sells for $72.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

