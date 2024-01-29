In the United States, every day of the year features a National holiday and today just happens to be National Puzzle Day! In celebration of the occasion, Ravensburger has unveiled new Disney jigsaw and 3D puzzles coming throughout 2024. Best of all, this new lineup features Encanto and Wish designs that celebrate the amazing stories we love so much.

Happy National Puzzle Day! If you don’t have time to build a jigsaw puzzle or work your way though a word game, you can check out the new lineup of Disney puzzles coming soon from Ravensburger

The puzzlemaker announced today their latest assortment of Disney and Pixar puzzles featuring original artwork and inspired by: Encanto Wish Pixar Characters Stitch ( Lilo & Stitch )

The puzzles are available in various piece counts (49-1000) and types (2D and 3D) to cover a range of ages and skill levels.

The Disney Encanto puzzle and Disney Pixar puzzles will be available on Amazon

puzzle and Disney Pixar puzzles will be Disney Wish and Disney Stitch puzzles will be available later this spring.

and Disney Stitch puzzles will be available later this spring. Prices range from $9.99-$29.99. Check back soon for links to these incredible puzzles!

“Piece together Casita and dive into the magical world of Encanto with Ravensburger's 1000-piece adult jigsaw puzzle based on the popular film’s iconic movie poster. Immerse yourself in vivid colors and intricate details as you journey from room to room and bring the Family Madrigal's home to life.”

Disney Encanto Puzzle

Ages 14+

$29.99 USD, $29.99 CAD

Available February 2024

1000 pieces

“Ravensburger’s two new 100-piece Disney Pixar children's jigsaw puzzles feature beloved characters across dozens of iconic Disney and Pixar films. Crafted with durable, kid-friendly pieces designed to fit perfectly together, Ravensburger ensures that every puzzle becomes an exciting and educational experience for little hands.”

Disney and Pixar Puzzles

Ages 6+

$17.99 USD, $21.99 CAD

Available February 2024

100 pieces

“Specially crafted to bring the enchantment of Disney’s newest musical fantasy film Wish to the youngest puzzlers, the new 49- and 100-piece Disney Wish puzzles invite you to revisit the story of hope and perseverance as you reveal images featuring the film’s cast of memorable characters.”

Disney Wish Puzzles

Ages 5+

$16.99+ USD, $21.99+ CAD

Available March 2024

49-100 pieces

“The mischievous and loveable Stitch comes to life in a new line of jigsaw puzzles from Ravensburger, featuring both 2D and 3D puzzles. The illustrious, high-quality pieces capture the playful spirit of everyone's favorite intergalactic troublemaker, showcasing scenes and artwork that evoke the magic of Disney.”

Disney Stitch Puzzles

Ages 5+

$9.99+ USD, $14.99+ CAD

Available April 2024

49-500 pieces

