Ravensburger Ends Online Sales of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn After Disrupted Launch

Ravensburger, developer of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, has shared that they have ended online sales of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn after their launch of the expansion was disrupted.

The official Disney Lorcana X account

They went on to announce that they had ended their website sales of the new expansion to the game.

Ravensburger also took the opportunity to apologize to fans:

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn features more than 200 new cards with brand-new artwork.

All cards in this set can be played alongside cards from the debut set of The First Chapter and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floorborn also adds a new keyword, or game ability, to the Disney Lorcana TCG: Resist. The Resist keyword indicates how much additional damage characters may be able to withstand.

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD).