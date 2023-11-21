Ravensburger Ends Online Sales of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn After Disrupted Launch

Ravensburger, developer of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, has shared that they have ended online sales of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn after their launch of the expansion was disrupted.
- The official Disney Lorcana X account shared that Ravensburger “experienced an extremely large DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack which severely disrupted the launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn.”
- They went on to announce that they had ended their website sales of the new expansion to the game.
- Ravensburger also took the opportunity to apologize to fans:
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn features more than 200 new cards with brand-new artwork.
- All cards in this set can be played alongside cards from the debut set of The First Chapter and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks.
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floorborn also adds a new keyword, or game ability, to the Disney Lorcana TCG: Resist. The Resist keyword indicates how much additional damage characters may be able to withstand.
- The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD).