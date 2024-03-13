Regal Robot’s Latest Replica in the Archive Collection Klaatu On Sale March 19th

Regal Robot’s latest replica in the Archive Collection is Klaatu from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This will be available to order starting March 19.
What’s Happening:
- The latest replica in the Archive Collection is the Klaatu Concept Maquette. The classic creature from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is part of the Star Wars Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage.
- Along with a Signature Edition of just 100 pieces, each of which comes with a plaque hand-signed by creature sculptor and 5-time Oscar-winner and ILM legend, Ken Ralston… they’re also offering a very special Legacy Edition which goes beyond a signature edition to provide each owner with a truly unique work-of-art.
- Limited to just 83 pieces, each hand-painted maquette in this Legacy Edition will include a premium expanded plaque including a one-of-a-kind Klaatu sketch hand-drawn by Ralston.
- This maquette was the first step in designing the Klaatu character. With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the concept maquette for this fan-favorite Jabba’s palace alien from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
- At approximately 7″ tall (including the wood display base), each is cast in heavy resin.
- 100% made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted by the artists in our New York studio, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films!
- Do not miss this extraordinary opportunity to bring home not just an authentic replica, scanned from the original artifact, but also an original work of art with a direct connection to the artists that inspire us!
- The Signature Edition is priced at $399 and the Legacy Edition $699.
- Both editions will be available to order on 3/19/24 at Noon EST.
