Regal Robot’s Latest Replica in the Archive Collection Klaatu On Sale March 19th

Regal Robot’s latest replica in the Archive Collection is Klaatu from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This will be available to order starting March 19.

What’s Happening:

The latest replica in the Archive Collection is the Klaatu Concept Maquette. The classic creature from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi i s part of the Star Wars Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage.

Along with a Signature Edition of just 100 pieces, each of which comes with a plaque hand-signed by creature sculptor and 5-time Oscar-winner and ILM legend, Ken Ralston… they're also offering a very special Legacy Edition which goes beyond a signature edition to provide each owner with a truly unique work-of-art.

Limited to just 83 pieces, each hand-painted maquette in this Legacy Edition will include a premium expanded plaque including a one-of-a-kind Klaatu sketch hand-drawn by Ralston.

This maquette was the first step in designing the Klaatu character. With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the concept maquette for this fan-favorite Jabba’s palace alien from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi .

. At approximately 7″ tall (including the wood display base), each is cast in heavy resin.

100% made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted by the artists in our New York studio, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films!

Do not miss this extraordinary opportunity to bring home not just an authentic replica, scanned from the original artifact, but also an original work of art with a direct connection to the artists that inspire us!

The Signature Edition is priced at $399 and the Legacy Edition $699.

Both editions will be available to order on 3/19/24 at Noon EST.