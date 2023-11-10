Funko Celebrates 50 Years of “Robin Hood” with New Wave of Pop! Figures

Disney’s animated classic Robin Hood just celebrated its 50th anniversary (November 8), so it makes perfect sense that Funko would open pre-orders on a perfect assortment of Pop! figures that include Robin Hood, the Sheriff of Nottingham, Friar Tuck and more.

OO-DE-LALLY! It’s been 50 years since Disney’s Robin Hood debuted in theaters and as the feature film reaches the major milestone, Funko is doing their part to celebrate.

debuted in theaters and as the feature film reaches the major milestone, Funko is doing their part to celebrate. Fans of the story will love the new Pop! figures and Pocket Pop! key chains that have been unveiled showcasing six characters from the story: Robin Hood Little John Friar Tuck Maid Marian Sheriff of Nottingham Prince John

The assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $5.99-$11.99.

and prices range from $5.99-$11.99. Items are expected to ship to guests in January 2024. Links to the items can be found below.

Funko Pop! Figures

Disney Robin Hood Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1440 – $11.99

Disney Robin Hood Friar Tuck Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1436 – $11.99

Disney Robin Hood Sheriff of Nottingham Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1441 – $11.99

Disney Robin Hood Little John Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1437 – $11.99

Disney Robin Hood Maid Marian Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1438 – $11.99

Disney Robin Hood Prince John Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1439 – $11.99

Pocket Pop! Key Chains

Disney Robin Hood Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Disney Robin Hood Little John Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

