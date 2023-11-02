Join the Familia! RockLove Debuts “Encanto” Collection Featuring Casita, Magical Doors, and More

The world of Disney’s Encanto has come to RockLove Jewelry as part of a whimsical new collection featuring the Family Madrigal! Mirabel, her sisters, cousin Dolores and (shhh!) Bruno get the chance to shine in this charming series of accessories you won’t want to miss.

What’s Happening:

RockLove Jewelry is inviting everyone to enter their casa and be part of the familia through a new collection inspired by Disney’s Encanto .

. From the iconic facade of Casita to the butterflies that represent Mirabel, fans of the movie can share their love of the Madrigal family through these uniquely designed necklaces, earrings, and rings.

The collection also features the Unicorn Donkey spotted in Luisa’s song “Surface Pressure,” and the magical doors that open for Dolores, Isabela, Luisa, and Tio Bruno.

As always, RockLove’s sculpted jewelry is handcrafted in durable artisan brass or solid sterling silver and plated in gold and sterling silver finishes creating a highly defined look that’s instantly recognizable. Select pieces feature laser engraving or cubic zirconia crystals.

The Encanto Collection is available now directly through RockLove and prices range from $75-$135.

“The intricately sculpted Casa Madrigal Necklace embodies the magic of the Madrigal family’s living house. The reverse of the pendant is flat, engraved in festive script: Hola Casita.”

Disney X RockLove ENCANTO Casa Madrigal Necklace – $85

Handcrafted in durable artisan brass and plated in polished silver

Antiqued to emphasize three dimensional detail

“With tiny magnets set within to keep it closed during wear, the door swings open from its hinged doorframe to reveal wonderment beyond. On the reverse of the mystical portal, a sentimental reminder is engraved in festive script: Magic Awaits You.”

Disney X RockLove ENCANTO Magic Door Necklaces – $99 each

Dolores / Luisa / Bruno / Isabela

Handcrafted in durable artisan brass and plated in warm 14K yellow gold

Laser engraved

Swirling character artwork is accurate to that seen on-screen

“Magical golden butterflies symbolize love, hope, and peace. The Golden Butterfly Ring is dainty and low-profile; the lightweight Golden Butterfly Earrings dangle from 14K yellow gold plated nickel-free sterling silver French wires, and the necklace features an adjustable 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver cable chain.”

Disney X RockLove ENCANTO Mirabel Golden Butterfly Collection

Necklace $135 / Ring $85 / Earrings $75

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver and plated in a warm 14K yellow gold

Glittering white faceted cubic zirconia crystals

“With dreamy eyes closed and a lazy grin, the amiable pendant hangs from an adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag and graceful extender weight.”

Disney X RockLove ENCANTO Unicorn Donkey Necklace – $125

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Petite three-dimensional accent necklace

