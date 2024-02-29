It’s not often that we see February 29 on the calendar (it only shows up once every four years!), but today we’re in luck as Leap Day arrives, giving us 24 additional hours in 2024! RockLove Jewelry is taking advantage of this time to introduce a new Loki–inspired necklace that hails from the mysterious folks at the Time Variance Authority or TVA.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Bonus jewelry drop on the bonus day of 2024?! That’s right, RockLove just introduced a new Loki themed necklace they say managed to “slip to your timeline” thanks to the Leap Day shenanigans.

Inspired by the TVA Stopwatch from Loki season 2, this officially licensed necklace depicts the special device used by Loki when he was trying to put a stop to his time slipping.

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS LOKI TVA Stopwatch Necklace

The necklace has a dual red and green face with a spinning hand to set the time coordinates while the back displays the group’s logo and the instructions: “ Turn Counter Until Circuit Closes Then Set For Time.”

As with many RockLove pieces, this is handcrafted in durable artisan brass with a burnished finish offset by blackened details. Additionally, elements of the necklaces include hand-painted enamel in colors of crisp white, burgundy red, and avocado green; and a green cubic zirconia crystal helps complete the look.

The Marvel x RockLove Loki TVA Stopwatch is available for pre-order directly through RockLove .

It sells for $99.00 and is expected to ship by the end of March 2024.

