Our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The RSVLTS) continues to wow us with their Disney themed designs and some fantastic new styles have just surfaced at Disney Store. Mickey Mouse and his friends are the stars of a new Kunuflex button down that will have you anxious for all the fun of summer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney100 may be over, but Mickey and friends aren’t anywhere near ready to walk away from RSVLTS! The super high grade Americana brand has introduced an assortment of shirts to Disney Store featuring alternate colorways of their latest Disney designs.

Among the fun styles to surface at Disney Store is this vibrant button down featuring the “perfect blend-ship” of animated pals, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

The trio is presented in exaggerated images with stretched out limbs and shoes, all while being surrounded by a symphony of summery colors and shapes. But our favorite elements on this design are the delicious fruits like pineapples and watermelons and the pink framed sunglasses.

RSVLTS shirts are traditional button downs, made with KUNUFLEX material that’s soft, stretchy, and never shrinks or fades.

These fashionable RSVLTS styles are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Mickey Mouse Hybrid Shorts for Adults by RSVLTS

Mickey Mouse Icon Polo Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!