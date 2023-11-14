RSVLTS Celebrates Christmas and Hanukkah with Delightful New Disney Collection

The holidays are here and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is helping to spread some Disney cheer with their latest collection of button down shirts. This festive assortment celebrates Hanukkah, Christmas, and all things snowy with Mickey and the gang showing us how to commemorate the season.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Holiday apparel is so much more fun when it’s Disney themed, and RSVLTS has the perfect selection of shirts for the whole family.

The brand’s new series features Mickey Mouse and Friends on their signature Kunuflex button down shirts enjoying the snowy fun of wintertime.

We’re loving the “Orna-Mickeys,” design that’s a cheery red with ornaments outlined in thick white bands and full of the traditional tree decorations, Mickey heads, snowflakes and stars.

If a winter wonderland is all you dream about then “Disney Wonderland,” will surely warm your heart. The stark white background and simplistic trees remind us of chilly Christmases of years past, while the vintage images of Mickey and Minnie sledding are purely delightful.

Jumping over to Hanukkah, Mickey and the whole gang have gathered for eight wonderful nights as pictured on “Mickey’s Menorahs.” The bright blue background is the perfect color so that golden coins, latkes, presents, menorahs, and desserts can truly pop.

Tying everything together is the darling “Disney Past & Presents,” featuring the whole crew in their holiday best. We also love the small decorations of red cardinals, poinsettias, mistletoe, holly and pine trees all dispersed through gently falling snow.

The 2023 Disney Holiday Collection is available now directly through the RSVLTS site

All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

The collection will also be available in styles for Ladies sizes XS-4XL ($70), Youth sizes S-2XL ($45) and Preschool sizes 2T-5T ($39).

Orna-Mickeys

Orna-Mickeys – RSVLTS (Classic)

Orna-Mickeys – RSVLTS Ladies

Orna-Mickeys – RSVLTS Youth

Orna-Mickeys – RSVLTS Toddler

Disney Wonderland

Mickey’s Menorahs

Disney Past & Presents

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!