Love Is In The Air! Disney x RSVLTS Valentine’s Day Collection Celebrates Two Classic Pairings

Well isn’t this sweet? One of our favorite couplings—Disney x RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)—is parading around together for Valentine’s Day as the fashion brand debuts a round seasonal Kunuflex button-downs you’re sure to love. Classic sweethearts like Mickey and Minnie and Lady and the Tramp provide the inspiration for this charming collection that’s a little bit sappy and a whole lot of fun.

You don’t need a cute dress or classy suit for Valentine’s Day 2024, you just need a Disney x RSVLTS Kunuflex button down featuring your favorite Disney couple!

This winter RSVLTS is focusing on two beloved pairings of the past, Mickey and Minnie and Lady and Tramp. Each couple stars on their own shirt that celebrates the iconic love stories.

Bella Notte is themed to Lady and Tramp’s first date, where they dine on a plate of spaghetti and meatballs. The shirt features a royal blue background with a charming repeating pattern showcasing the pups, Tony and Joe, and the longest spaghetti noodle you’ll ever see!

As for Mickey and Minnie, they star on “Since 1928″ a playful shirt that presents them through the decades. From classics like “Brave Little Tailor” to more recents shorts like “Croissant de Triomphe” their pairing is one for the ages!

Lastly RSVLTS has something for all you hat lovers too! The traditional Dad hat ($30) Mickey and Minnie style that’s simple and sweet. Plus it’s the perfect way to keep the sun out of your eyes when you venture to your favorite Disney park!

All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in a classic/unisex Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($72)

Bella Notte

Bella Notte – RSVLTS (Classic)

Bella Notte – RSVLTS Ladies

Since 1928

Since 1928 – RSVLTS (Classic)

Since 1928 – RSVLTS Ladies

