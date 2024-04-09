Dance Your Cares Away With RSVLTS’ “Fraggle Rock” Collection

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is bringing us all sorts of awesome designs for 2024 and today’s collection takes us back to the Jim Henson company with a fuzzy, bright, and absolutely delightful Fraggle Rock series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When they said “let the Fraggles play,” RSVLTS decided that they too wanted in on the fun so the team got busy designing a whimsical assortment of Kunuflex button downs that embrace the spirit of the beloved kids series (and it’s follow up on Apple TV+

Red, Gobo, Mokey and other friendly faces bring their energetic personalities to this collection that will have you exclaiming “Weeee! Wowie!” everytime you look at it.

The classy kick off to the collection comes is “ Down at Fraggle Rock “ ( ladies

Oh those Dozers! They’re always digging! Naturally this shirt is titled “ Diggin’ Dozers ” ( ladies and it features dozens of miniature visions of the working class crew. The understated grid lines in the background add a touch of dimension to the shirt and we can’t wait to add it to our wardrobe.

Lastly, is the gorgeous, simplistic “ The Wembley ” ( ladies that’s part Hawaiian shirt and vacation vibes and all cosplay! If you can’t have the yellow skinned Fraggle in your real life group of friends, you can dress like him! The shirt features banana trees, flowers, and a setting sun. What more could you ask for?

The Fraggle Rock Collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

Collection All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70). In addition to the classic/unisex cut, styles are available in Ladies sizes XS-4XL

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!