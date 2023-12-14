At Long Last RSVLTS’ Pixar Performance Hoodies are Here

Oh. Boy. I do believe that RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) just gave the entire fashion industry a Christmas present with their latest Disney Pixar drop. At long last, four popular styles originally debuting as Kunuflex button down shirts have been elevated to ShredFlex Performance Hoodies and fans are beyond delighted to add these selections to their wardrobe.

What’s Happening:

There’s a lot to love about RSVLTS’ apparel assortment that spans button down shirts, flannels, polos, bomber jackets and more, but their best garment is by far their ShredFlex Performance Hoodie (at least according to one LP staffer).

Today the lifestyle brand is welcoming Pixar to the line with four must-have patterns inspired by previous KUNUFLEX button downs that proved to be super popular: " Pixar Ball,” “The Crane Escape,” “Music in Me,” “Doors.”

An instant classic the moment it dropped, Pixar Ball

The Crane Escape is all about Toy Story ’s aliens or Little Green Men. A light green background sets the stage for a crowd of aliens who are presented in contrasting green. The entire group is hoping to be chosen by “The Claw” and wait a minute. Is that Woody and Buzz sandwiched among the other prizes? Yes. Yes it is!

is all about ’s aliens or Little Green Men. A light green background sets the stage for a crowd of aliens who are presented in contrasting green. The entire group is hoping to be chosen by “The Claw” and wait a minute. Is that Woody and Buzz sandwiched among the other prizes? Yes. Yes it is! Next, RSVLTS heads to the Land of the Dead with the colorful Coco-inspired Music in Me hoodie that will have you singing its praises! Miguel, Ernesto, Héctor, Imelda, Mamá Coco and others are dispersed in the pattern among skulls, guitars, butterflies, and flowers.

Finally, this drop includes the return of Doors , a Monsters Inc. design that’s practically lifted from the film’s credits. Mike, Sulley, Boo and a couple of other monsters are pictured here popping in and out of the vibrant doors that’ll transport them to the human world. Look closely and you’ll spot the Pixar Ball too!

Oh and topping off this drop is the Luxo Lid

RSVLTS’ performance hoodies are made with super comfy ShredFlex material that’s light, breathable, soft & comfy fit with four-way stretch.

Pixar Performance Hoodies launch today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site

The hat is available in regular or sloped crown style and sells for $35.

Since 2012, RSVLTS

